Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Tantech Stock Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ TANH opened at $2.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.32 and a 200-day moving average of $6.28. Tantech has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $376.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tantech

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Tantech by 21.8% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 40,178 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Tantech by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,327,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 134,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Tantech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tantech Company Profile

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Consumer Products and Electric Vehicle.

