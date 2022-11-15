TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA decreased its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 283,632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 23,467 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $32,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 573.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 803,455 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,237,000 after purchasing an additional 684,157 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,484,899 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $194,492,000 after acquiring an additional 515,819 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,809,763 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $499,002,000 after acquiring an additional 495,028 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 22,096.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 461,682 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,471,000 after acquiring an additional 459,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,183,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $286,030,000 after purchasing an additional 435,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on TEL shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.63.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.3 %

TEL stock opened at $124.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.57. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $104.76 and a fifty-two week high of $166.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.14.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 14.91%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $395,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,247,662.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $395,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,247,662.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 21,929 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total value of $2,889,145.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,242,165.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,929 shares of company stock worth $3,809,216 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

