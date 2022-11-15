Telsey Advisory Group Raises Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Price Target to $380.00

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $350.00 to $380.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dillard’s from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Dillard’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $253.25.

Dillard’s Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:DDS opened at $361.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $301.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Dillard’s has a 12 month low of $193.00 and a 12 month high of $416.71.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dillard’s

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 1.58%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dillard’s by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Dillard’s by 14.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Dillard’s by 9.7% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Dillard’s by 3.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard's stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

See Also

