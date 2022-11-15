Telsey Advisory Group Trims Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Target Price to $6.00

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Honest from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honest has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.88.

Honest stock opened at $3.34 on Friday. Honest has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $10.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.53 and a 200 day moving average of $3.45. The stock has a market cap of $308.67 million, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 0.48.

Honest ( NASDAQ:HNST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $78.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.74 million. Honest had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 26.69%. Honest’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honest will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Honest news, insider Janis Hoyt sold 9,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total transaction of $34,619.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 341,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,891.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Honest news, insider Janis Hoyt sold 9,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total transaction of $34,619.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 341,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,891.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikolaos A. Vlahos sold 16,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $62,846.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,264,054 shares in the company, valued at $4,727,561.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,314 shares of company stock worth $204,227. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honest during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honest in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Honest during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Honest by 82.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 5,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Honest by 375.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 11,552 shares during the last quarter. 43.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

