The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Receives $74.89 Consensus PT from Analysts

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.89.

DSGX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded The Descartes Systems Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. TD Securities increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Descartes Systems Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGX. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 3,007.3% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,578,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495,547 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 21.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,874,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $798,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,747 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 129.4% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,800,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,364 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 60.6% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,585,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,381,000 after purchasing an additional 975,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 54.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,658,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,178,000 after purchasing an additional 933,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Down 1.5 %

DSGX stock opened at $71.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.55. The Descartes Systems Group has a twelve month low of $56.19 and a twelve month high of $91.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.24 and a beta of 1.03.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $123.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

