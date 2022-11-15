The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in New York Times were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of New York Times during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in New York Times by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in New York Times during the 1st quarter valued at $625,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 9,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in New York Times by 152.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of New York Times from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of New York Times from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New York Times in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Times has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.93.

New York Times Stock Performance

New York Times Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE NYT opened at $35.86 on Tuesday. The New York Times Company has a fifty-two week low of $27.58 and a fifty-two week high of $48.62. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.95%.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

