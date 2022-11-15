The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Receives C$99.47 Average Price Target from Brokerages

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$99.47.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Barclays set a C$100.00 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Monday. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 0.6 %

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$87.90 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of C$77.27 and a 52-week high of C$109.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$86.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$87.11. The firm has a market cap of C$159.37 billion and a PE ratio of 11.14.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Dividend Announcement

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported C$2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.00 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$10.93 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.6299999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.85%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

