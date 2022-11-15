The Vita Coco Company, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share (NASDAQ:COCO)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vita Coco in a report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Vita Coco’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Vita Coco’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on COCO. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Vita Coco from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Vita Coco from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.57.

Vita Coco Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ:COCO opened at $10.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.89. Vita Coco has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $18.61. The stock has a market cap of $601.06 million and a PE ratio of 83.08.

In other news, CFO Kevin Benmoussa sold 1,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $30,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kevin Benmoussa sold 1,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $30,304.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jane Prior sold 18,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $285,608.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 118,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,678.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,549 shares of company stock valued at $549,012 in the last ninety days. 51.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vita Coco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Vita Coco by 154.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vita Coco by 25.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Vita Coco by 681.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the period. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vita Coco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.