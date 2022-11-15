Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 762,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.16% of Thomson Reuters worth $79,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRI. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 64.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. 21.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TRI opened at $109.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.94. The company has a market capitalization of $52.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.52, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.56. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of $91.55 and a 1-year high of $123.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.322 per share. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.23%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRI. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.67.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

