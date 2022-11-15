Tiaa Fsb Buys New Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Tiaa Fsb bought a new stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,183,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,803,171,000 after acquiring an additional 465,588 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,119,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,677,448,000 after purchasing an additional 577,475 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,782,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,219,486,000 after purchasing an additional 282,166 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 6.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,839,000 after purchasing an additional 356,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,302,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,205,000 after purchasing an additional 136,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $108.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.45. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.46 and a 1-year high of $124.22. The company has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a PE ratio of 150.32 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 666.67%.

PRU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.08.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

