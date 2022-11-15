Tiaa Fsb Invests $320,000 in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Tiaa Fsb purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GWW. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth $30,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 383.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 57.1% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $585.00 on Tuesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $440.48 and a fifty-two week high of $612.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $539.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $513.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.60%.

A number of research firms have commented on GWW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wolfe Research cut W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $564.50.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

