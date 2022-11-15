Tiaa Fsb Makes New $326,000 Investment in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Tiaa Fsb bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 21.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 5.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 13.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.5% during the first quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 28,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $639,790.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,397.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.28, for a total transaction of $2,845,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 631,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,780,102.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $639,790.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,397.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,019 shares of company stock worth $8,995,996. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on SJM shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.70.

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $141.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $119.82 and a 1-year high of $152.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.25.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.42. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.