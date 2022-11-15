Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) PT Raised to C$23.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Torex Gold Resources Price Performance

Shares of TORXF opened at $8.85 on Monday. Torex Gold Resources has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $13.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.19 and its 200-day moving average is $8.15.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

