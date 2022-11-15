Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Rating) by 91.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,003 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 3.0% during the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 14,225 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 5.6% during the first quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 16.6% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the first quarter worth about $288,000.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:NTG opened at $37.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.54. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.22 and a 52-week high of $40.61.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Dividend Announcement

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd.

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

