Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,089,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.44% of Trimble worth $63,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRMB. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Trimble by 11.7% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,940 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Trimble by 21.4% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Trimble during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Trimble by 10.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,330 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in Trimble by 12.3% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TRMB shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Trimble from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Trimble from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $86.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trimble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.83.

Trimble stock opened at $59.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.15 and a 200-day moving average of $61.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.99 and a 52-week high of $89.79.

In other news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $285,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,719,096.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

