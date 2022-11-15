TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Shares Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional Venture Management XIV LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TNET opened at $69.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.14. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.60 and a 52-week high of $109.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.92 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 7.71%. On average, research analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on TriNet Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on TriNet Group from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TriNet Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on TriNet Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on TriNet Group from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TriNet Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at TriNet Group

In other news, insider Jonathan D. Lee sold 953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total transaction of $85,341.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan D. Lee sold 953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total transaction of $85,341.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $544,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,777,101.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,953 shares of company stock worth $1,503,734 in the last three months. 40.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TriNet Group

(Get Rating)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.