Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) versus Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) and Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Heartland Financial USA and Truxton’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heartland Financial USA $717.70 million 2.95 $219.92 million $4.69 10.64 Truxton $39.19 million 4.74 $14.54 million $5.74 11.19

Heartland Financial USA has higher revenue and earnings than Truxton. Heartland Financial USA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Truxton, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Dividends

Heartland Financial USA has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Truxton has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Heartland Financial USA pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Truxton pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Heartland Financial USA pays out 23.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Truxton pays out 23.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Heartland Financial USA has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Heartland Financial USA is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Heartland Financial USA and Truxton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heartland Financial USA 27.90% 11.88% 1.08% Truxton 36.75% N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.1% of Heartland Financial USA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Truxton shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Heartland Financial USA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Heartland Financial USA and Truxton, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heartland Financial USA 0 1 0 0 2.00 Truxton 0 0 0 0 N/A

Heartland Financial USA currently has a consensus target price of $53.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.19%. Given Heartland Financial USA’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Heartland Financial USA is more favorable than Truxton.

Summary

Heartland Financial USA beats Truxton on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc., a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits. The company also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; real estate mortgage loans; small business loans; agricultural loans; consumer loans comprising motor vehicle and home improvement loans, home equity line of credit, and fixed rate home equity and personal lines of credit; and credit cards for commercial, business, and personal use. In addition, it provides online banking, mobile banking, telephone banking, bill payment, automated clearing house, wire transfer, zero balance account, transaction reporting, lock box, remote deposit capture, accounts receivable, investment sweep account, reconciliation, treasury management, wealth management, trust, foreign exchange, and various fraud prevention services, such as check and electronic positive pay, as well as commercial purchasing and merchant credit cards, debit cards, and automated teller machines. Further, the company offers investment services, such as mutual funds, annuities, retirement products, education savings products, and brokerage services, as well as vehicle, property and casualty, and life and disability insurance products. Additionally, it is involved in the community development, consumer finance, multi-line insurance agency, and property management businesses. The company operates through 129 banking locations in Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, New Mexico, Arizona, Montana, Colorado, Minnesota, Kansas, Missouri, Texas, and California. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, Iowa.

About Truxton

Truxton Corporation, through Truxton Trust Company, provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions. The company's primary deposit products include demand and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and primary lending products comprise residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial loans, construction and land development loans, and consumer loans. It also provides private banking, wealth management, trust, and estate services; and business banking, commercial lending, and treasury management services. The company was formerly known as NBT Holdings Inc. and changed its name to Truxton Corporation in May 2013. Truxton Corporation was founded in 2004 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

