Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $141.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $92.86.

Shares of RARE opened at $35.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.76 and a 200 day moving average of $49.44. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $33.62 and a 52-week high of $88.22.

In related news, CFO Mardi Dier sold 3,484 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $133,158.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,343.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 20.6% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 928.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 16,793 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 27.1% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.9% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 44,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

