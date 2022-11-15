UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,511 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,580 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in UMB Financial by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in UMB Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 56,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in UMB Financial by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 19,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at UMB Financial

In related news, Director Timothy R. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $117,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,236.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 17,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total value of $1,706,760.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,938,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,943,188.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy R. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $117,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,713 shares of company stock valued at $2,063,662. 9.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UMB Financial Price Performance

UMB Financial Increases Dividend

UMB Financial stock opened at $83.74 on Tuesday. UMB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $77.48 and a 52 week high of $112.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 17.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on UMBF. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of UMB Financial to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Featured Stories

