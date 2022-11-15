United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,082 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.45% of United Rentals worth $76,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,693,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $956,818,000 after purchasing an additional 964,105 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 672,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,890,000 after purchasing an additional 221,613 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,905,379,000 after purchasing an additional 186,931 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 300,611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,780,000 after purchasing an additional 163,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 361,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,711,000 after purchasing an additional 145,843 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $358.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.54 and a twelve month high of $389.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $295.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.24. The stock has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.86.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

URI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $307.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on United Rentals from $318.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on United Rentals from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $359.73.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

