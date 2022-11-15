Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Stake Cut by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 613,596 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,627 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 4.86% of Universal Electronics worth $15,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEIC. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Universal Electronics during the second quarter valued at $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Universal Electronics by 24.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Universal Electronics by 59.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Universal Electronics by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Electronics by 13.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UEIC shares. StockNews.com raised Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Universal Electronics from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ UEIC opened at $21.89 on Tuesday. Universal Electronics Inc. has a one year low of $16.56 and a one year high of $42.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.57 million, a PE ratio of 273.66 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.81.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.

