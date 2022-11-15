Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Insider Topline Capital Management, Ll Sells 39,994 Shares of Stock

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Rating) insider Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 39,994 shares of Usio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total value of $77,188.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,785,441 shares in the company, valued at $5,375,901.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Topline Capital Management, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 19th, Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 47,974 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $102,184.62.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 9,717 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $16,907.58.

Usio Trading Up 4.2 %

USIO opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.76 million, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.83. Usio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $8.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Usio

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Usio from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Usio from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USIO. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Usio by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 218,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Usio in the first quarter worth $42,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Usio by 13.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,000,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 120,821 shares in the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Usio by 64.8% in the first quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 49,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Usio by 4.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 525,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 24,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

About Usio

(Get Rating)

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

See Also

