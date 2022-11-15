Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,472 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 17 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 5.2% in the second quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 0.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 10,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.1% in the second quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 5,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE VEEV opened at $188.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a PE ratio of 77.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.81. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.02 and a 1-year high of $321.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.70 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 19.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total transaction of $1,694,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at $431,521.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,260 shares of company stock worth $5,096,397. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VEEV has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.74.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

