Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA trimmed its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,298,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,025 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 0.30% of Vistra worth $29,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VST. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vistra during the first quarter valued at $27,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Vistra by 27.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vistra by 2,324.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vistra in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VST stock opened at $22.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $19.65 and a 1 year high of $27.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.193 per share. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Vistra’s payout ratio is -71.84%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Vistra from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.87 per share, with a total value of $238,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 308,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,356,757.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $1,533,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524,138.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.87 per share, with a total value of $238,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 308,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,356,757.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

