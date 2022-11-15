W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Receives $76.42 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.42.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WRB. StockNews.com raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 61.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 177.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 7,173 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 53.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 51.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 597,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,780,000 after acquiring an additional 203,863 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 46.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 8,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WRB opened at $68.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.64. W. R. Berkley has a 52-week low of $50.44 and a 52-week high of $76.06.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.62%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

