Walleye Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 38,733 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDS. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 19.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,091 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 6.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,941 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.8% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 71,327 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 56.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,954 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Telephone and Data Systems Trading Down 8.1 %

About Telephone and Data Systems

TDS opened at $10.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $21.47.

(Get Rating)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.