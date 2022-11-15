Walleye Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Equinix from $950.00 to $800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays cut Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $833.00 to $674.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Equinix from $750.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $748.53.

Insider Activity

Equinix Trading Down 3.3 %

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $245,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total value of $35,738.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,285 shares in the company, valued at $9,503,811.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $245,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $638.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.52, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $582.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $637.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $494.89 and a twelve month high of $853.42.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 162.09%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Articles

