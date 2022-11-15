Walleye Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 83,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 11,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHAT stock opened at $10.46 on Tuesday. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $22.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 8.65 and a current ratio of 8.65.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PHAT. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phathom Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

