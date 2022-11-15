Walleye Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 83,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 11,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PHAT stock opened at $10.46 on Tuesday. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $22.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 8.65 and a current ratio of 8.65.
Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.
