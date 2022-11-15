Walleye Capital LLC Has $587,000 Stock Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Walleye Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,469 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MASI. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Masimo during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Masimo by 61.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Masimo by 38.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in Masimo by 62.2% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Masimo stock opened at $122.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 40.44 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $108.89 and a 52 week high of $305.21.

MASI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Masimo from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Masimo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Masimo from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Masimo in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.29.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

