Walleye Capital LLC Has $630,000 Stock Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the second quarter worth $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Teradata by 480.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Teradata during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Teradata during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Teradata by 18.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on Teradata from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Teradata from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Teradata from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.89.

Teradata Stock Performance

TDC opened at $32.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 49.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.11 and a 200-day moving average of $34.79. Teradata Co. has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $52.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $417.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.10 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

