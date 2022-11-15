Walleye Capital LLC Has $631,000 Stock Position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Walleye Capital LLC reduced its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 122,969 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BCRX. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 389.6% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BCRX has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NASDAQ BCRX opened at $13.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 2.00. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99.

(Get Rating)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.