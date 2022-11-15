Walleye Capital LLC Invests $713,000 in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Kroger by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Kroger in the 2nd quarter worth about $437,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kroger by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 162,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,681,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Kroger by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 7,752 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 13.5% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 22,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on KR. UBS Group increased their target price on Kroger to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Kroger from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI raised Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kroger from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.74.

Kroger Trading Down 0.6 %

KR opened at $46.56 on Tuesday. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $40.18 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.20. The firm has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $34.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.61%.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

