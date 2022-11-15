Walleye Capital LLC Makes New $650,000 Investment in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Merus as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Merus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,630,000. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Merus during the 1st quarter valued at $6,603,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Merus by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Merus by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Merus by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Merus Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $19.16 on Tuesday. Merus has a 1 year low of $12.03 and a 1 year high of $33.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.17 million, a PE ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 139.04% and a negative return on equity of 20.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merus will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sven Ante Lundberg purchased 14,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.38 per share, for a total transaction of $211,472.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,482.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 21,236 shares of company stock worth $361,189 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MRUS shares. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Merus from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Merus from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Merus from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.86.

About Merus

(Get Rating)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Featured Stories

