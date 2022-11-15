Walleye Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) by 354.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,350 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Hooker Furnishings were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dean Capital Management increased its holdings in Hooker Furnishings by 11.1% in the first quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 51,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,411,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,731,000 after purchasing an additional 94,854 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 29,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 11,508 shares in the last quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hooker Furnishings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,134,000. 76.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hooker Furnishings in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hooker Furnishings Price Performance

HOFT stock opened at $17.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.44 million, a P/E ratio of 60.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 3.68. Hooker Furnishings Co. has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $26.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.77.

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $152.91 million during the quarter. Hooker Furnishings had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 1.34%.

Hooker Furnishings Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Hooker Furnishings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 275.86%.

About Hooker Furnishings

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

