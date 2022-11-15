Walleye Capital LLC Sells 10,803 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Walleye Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 61.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,803 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 31,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,367.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,367.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,477 shares of company stock worth $8,736,314 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $104.10 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $138.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.40 and its 200 day moving average is $98.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

ICE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.17.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

