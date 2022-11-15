Walleye Capital LLC Takes Position in Chenghe Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHEAU)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chenghe Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHEAU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 64,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHEAU. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chenghe Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in Chenghe Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $180,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Chenghe Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Chenghe Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $2,510,000.

Get Chenghe Acquisition alerts:

Chenghe Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHEAU opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.13. Chenghe Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $10.21.

About Chenghe Acquisition

Chenghe Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of financial technology or technology-enabled financial service companies, including artificial intelligence, big data, and cloud and blockchain-related initiatives in Asian markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHEAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chenghe Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHEAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chenghe Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chenghe Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.