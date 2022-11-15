Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,139 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Washington Federal by 179.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 110.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Washington Federal by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WAFD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Washington Federal from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 16th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Washington Federal from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Washington Federal Price Performance

Shares of Washington Federal stock opened at $35.80 on Tuesday. Washington Federal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.46 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.75.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.10 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 32.21% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts expect that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Washington Federal Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.32%.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Featured Articles

