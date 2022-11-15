Wells Fargo & Company Lowers TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target to $735.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $740.00 to $735.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TDG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised TransDigm Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $661.00 to $718.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $714.50.

NYSE TDG opened at $616.14 on Friday. TransDigm Group has a one year low of $499.63 and a one year high of $684.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $564.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $579.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.84, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.41.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.95% and a negative return on equity of 32.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 19.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.07, for a total transaction of $6,072,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $11,378,852.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,650,144,000 after buying an additional 117,137 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,336,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,825,316,000 after buying an additional 107,621 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,257,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,748,289,000 after buying an additional 173,413 shares in the last quarter. Altarock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,458,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $782,829,000 after buying an additional 37,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 11.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 390,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $254,443,000 after buying an additional 40,705 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

