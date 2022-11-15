Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 217.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,166 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,662 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WDC. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 5.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 203,958 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $9,143,000 after purchasing an additional 10,438 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 0.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,357,326 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $60,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 206.3% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,605 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 9,164 shares during the period. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 2.5% in the second quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 85,894 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WDC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Western Digital to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Western Digital Price Performance

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $88,712.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $39.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.53. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $31.56 and a 1 year high of $69.36.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

