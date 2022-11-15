Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Short Interest Down 19.7% in October

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,960,000 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the October 15th total of 7,420,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 899,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on WES shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Midstream Partners

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WES. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 2.1% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 74,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 30.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 39,398 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 9,126 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 6.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 35.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,113 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 6,023 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Western Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

NYSE:WES opened at $28.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 2.89. Western Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $18.95 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.26%.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.