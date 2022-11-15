WidePoint (NYSE:WYY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

WidePoint Stock Performance

WidePoint stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $21.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.14. WidePoint has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $5.27.

Get WidePoint alerts:

WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.06 million during the quarter. WidePoint had a positive return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 15.39%.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a federal government certified proprietary portal to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

Further Reading

