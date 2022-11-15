William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires 3,435 Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 613,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 2.07% of Montrose Environmental Group worth $20,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter.
Montrose Environmental Group Stock Down 0.8 %
NYSE MEG opened at $47.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.12. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $79.67.
Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile
Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.
