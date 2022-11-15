William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires 3,439 Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Vericel worth $11,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vericel in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vericel by 106.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vericel during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Vericel during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vericel by 45.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Vericel from $53.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vericel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

Shares of Vericel stock opened at $23.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.21 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.54 and its 200 day moving average is $26.35. Vericel Co. has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $46.30.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

