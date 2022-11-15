William Blair Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,263,747 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,342 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.36% of Urban Outfitters worth $23,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in URBN. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 125.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,796 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 7,112 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 59,827 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 13.7% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on URBN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $25.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.81 and a twelve month high of $38.17.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 12.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

