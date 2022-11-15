William Blair Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,611 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $21,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 40.3% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 208.1% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 43.5% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLD opened at $112.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $103.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.54 and its 200 day moving average is $120.48. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

Several brokerages have commented on PLD. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.28.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

