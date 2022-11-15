William Blair Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 237,288 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,380 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $25,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IDA. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in IDACORP during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in IDACORP by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,044 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in IDACORP by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,168 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in IDACORP by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in IDACORP by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,401 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 6,219 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IDA opened at $101.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.85. IDACORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $118.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This is a boost from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is 64.10%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDACORP in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of IDACORP from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

