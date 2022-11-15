William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $17.99 Million Holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,865,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 69,004 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $17,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 68.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BDN opened at $6.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.74. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.14. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $14.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 447.06%.

Several research firms have commented on BDN. Truist Financial raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

