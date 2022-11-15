William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $18.72 Million Holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 708,638 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,674 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.36% of Cheesecake Factory worth $18,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,192,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,935,000 after buying an additional 376,046 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,360,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,387,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,385,000 after buying an additional 107,399 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,483,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 523,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,835,000 after buying an additional 75,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

CAKE has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $36.44 on Tuesday. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 52-week low of $26.05 and a 52-week high of $45.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.37 and a 200-day moving average of $31.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.89%.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

