William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $22.45 Million Position in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 521,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 400,492 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 4.32% of Ducommun worth $22,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Ducommun during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,905,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Ducommun by 0.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 431,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ducommun by 46.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 110,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 35,256 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its position in Ducommun by 28.4% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 235,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,318,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ducommun during the first quarter valued at approximately $500,000. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $66,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,899 shares in the company, valued at $967,497.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $66,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,899 shares in the company, valued at $967,497.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $100,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,629,805.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DCO opened at $50.27 on Tuesday. Ducommun Incorporated has a 12-month low of $38.89 and a 12-month high of $58.18. The stock has a market cap of $608.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.24 and a 200-day moving average of $44.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

DCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Ducommun from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ducommun in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

