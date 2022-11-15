William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $23.27 Million Stock Position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,310,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 105,863 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.98% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $23,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 18,057 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $1,673,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 9,167 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 10,734 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $7.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 7.52 and a quick ratio of 7.52. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.24 and a 52-week high of $10.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.42.

Empire State Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 116.67%.

ESRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Empire State Realty Trust from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research lowered Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Empire State Realty Trust Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building.

